What is Nocleženka?

Nocleženka is a voucher in the value of CZK 100, which enables one homeless person to spend a night in the warmth. However, it includes not only overnight accommodation, but also other assistance and development of our social services.

Just overnight stay is not enough

In connection with Nocleženka, we offer homeless people the following:

Overnight stay in a Salvation Army hostel

Soup with bread and a warm beverage

The possibility to perform personal hygiene

Basic health check and medical examination.

Meeting with a social worker, who will help the given person sort out his/her life situation

Possibility of continuing in the Salvation Army’s system of services

Our main, long-term goal of the entire project is to return people to ordinary life and to get them to a point where they no longer need Nocleženka and are fully self-sufficient.

Thank you in the name of homeless people for your support.

