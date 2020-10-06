What is Nocleženka?
Nocleženka is a voucher in the value of CZK 100, which enables one homeless person to spend a night in the warmth. However, it includes not only overnight accommodation, but also other assistance and development of our social services.
Just overnight stay is not enough
In connection with Nocleženka, we offer homeless people the following:
Our main, long-term goal of the entire project is to return people to ordinary life and to get them to a point where they no longer need Nocleženka and are fully self-sufficient.
Thank you in the name of homeless people for your support.